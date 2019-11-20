Holiday Gift Guide for Healthy New Years Resolutions

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Cue the jingle bells! The holiday season is right around the corner and when it comes to gifting, look no further. The top new years resolution year after year is to maintain a healthier lifestyle, and being prepared can help you maintain that. Here are the products that will help you or your loved one looking for a healthier lifestyle!

FOR THE BETTER WORKOUT

Tommie Copper Women’s Shoulder Shirt

Provides targeted compression along the shoulders and muscles along the spine to help relieve everyday aches and pains. (tommiecopper.com)

Reebok Women’s CROSSFIT Nano 8.0 Flexweave Cross Trainer

Perfect for the gym or out for a run, these trainers are light and engineered for maximum comfort. (amazon.com)

Jaybird Tarah Pro Headphones

With outstanding battery life, amazing sound and waterproof capabilities, these headphones are perfect your daily workout. (jaybirdsport.com)

Tommie Copper Performance Over-the-Calf Compression Socks

Easy to slip on with support for your foot to help reduce stress points in your foot. (tommiecopper.com)

Coleman FreeFlow AUTOSEAL Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle

The durable, stainless steel water bottle keeps you drink cold for hours (amazon.com)

FOR THE MAN IN YOUR LIFE

Tommie Copper Men’s Lower Back Support Shirt



The shirt can be worn on it’s own or discreetly under other clothing with a 4 panel power mesh system to support the lower back. ( tommiecopper.com)

Callaway Epic Flash Driver

Get more speed for more distance with the help of artificial intelligence. ( callawaygolf.com)

SPY Optic Legacy Snow Goggles