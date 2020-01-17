‘The Secrets to a Healthier, Happier You in 2020’ Podcast Episode 4 Reveals How Sleep Affects Your Energy Levels

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Calling all sleeping beauties! It is just as important to focus on when to rest and how to get a good sleep as it is to focus on what you’re doing while you’re awake.

On episode 4 of “The Secrets to a Healthier, Happier You in 2020” podcast, Christina Garibaldi is joined by RxSaver’s medical expert Dr. Holly Phillips to uncover how rest plays a crucial factor in your energy throughout the day.

“The main thing people need to know about sleep is that they need it,” Phillip begins. “I have so many patients who say, ‘Oh, I’m exhausted, I don’t know why.’ And I say, ‘Well, how much do you sleep?’”

According to the Exhaustion Breakthrough author, people often tell her they are only getting around four to five hours of rest a night.

“It’s the work-hard, play-hard mentality, where sleep just doesn’t factor in,” Phillips explains. “But ultimately we all need it. We will all feel better when we get it.”

While Phillips says you can “function” on four or five hours of sleep, you aren’t “functioning your best.”

As for ways to improve your rest, Phillips reveals the key is “sleep hygiene.”

“Make sure that your bedroom is conducive to sleep. It needs to be dark, quiet, and it needs to be cool,” she explains. “The best temperature is somewhere between 60 and a high of 72 degrees.”

Listen to episode 4 for more tips about white noise, the importance of putting away your devices and ways to wind down before bed.

