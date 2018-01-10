Willie Geist Weighs In On Hoda Kotb's Promotion & Matt Lauer's Firing

Willie Geist hosted Tuesday night’s National Board of Review Awards, but before taking the stage, he spoke with Entertainment Tonight about Hoda Kotb recent promotion and Matt Lauer’s well being following his firing from the network. Morning Joe’shosted Tuesday night’s National Board of Review Awards, but before taking the stage, he spoke with Entertainment Tonight aboutrecent promotion and’s well being following his firing from the network.

“They’re both my honest-to-goodness friends. I’m so happy for Hoda, They’re kickin’ butt. They won the week again last week. I think they’ve won every week since they’ve started. You can’t not be happy for Hoda. She’s such a genuine, loving, feeling, energetic person. She deserves it, and it’s good for everybody.” Photo credit: Getty Images

As for Matt, who was fired for inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace, Willie said “he is as good as he can be.” Photo credit: BACKGRID

“He’s good. As good as he can be. He’s sort of reconnecting with his family and figuring everything out,” he said.

As previously reported, the former Today show host’s firing was coupled with a barrage of cheating allegations and horrid stories alleging that Matt exposed himself to co-workers and even gifted another a sex toy with an explicit note attached detailing how he’d use it on her.

And now it seems that couple is heading for a divorce as Annette Roque was seen heading into the law firm of Latham & Watkins in Manhattan. Photo credit: Getty Images