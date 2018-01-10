Willie Geist Weighs In On Hoda Kotb's Promotion & Matt Lauer's Firing

Morning Joe’s Willie Geist
hosted Tuesday night’s National Board of Review Awards, but before taking the stage, he spoke with Entertainment Tonight
about Hoda Kotb
recent promotion and Matt Lauer
’s well being following his firing from the network.
“They’re both my honest-to-goodness friends. I’m so happy for Hoda, They’re kickin’ butt. They won the week again last week. I think they’ve won every week since they’ve started. You can’t not be happy for Hoda. She’s such a genuine, loving, feeling, energetic person. She deserves it, and it’s good for everybody.”
Photo credit: Getty Images
As for Matt, who was fired for inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace, Willie said “he is as good as he can be.”
“He’s good. As good as he can be. He’s sort of reconnecting with his family and figuring everything out,” he said.
As previously reported, the former Today show host’s firing was coupled with a barrage of cheating allegations and horrid stories alleging that Matt exposed himself to co-workers and even gifted another a sex toy with an explicit note attached detailing how he’d use it on her.
And now it seems that couple is heading for a divorce as Annette Roque was seen heading into the law firm of Latham & Watkins in Manhattan.
Photo credit: Getty Images
The pair’s marriage has been strained fro years, with Matt and Annette leading separate lives for years ever since the former host began allegedly cheating on her with various women.