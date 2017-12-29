‘Vanderpump Rules’ Jax Taylor’s Father Dies After Battle With Stage IV Cancer

Jax Taylor
announced on Thursday night he lost his father, Ronald Cauchi
after a brutal battle with stage IV cancer.
On Thursday night, the Vanderpump Rules star shared the sad the news on Twitter.
Photo credit: Getty Images
The reality star first revealed his father’s diagnosis in an interview with The Daily Dish earlier this month.
Photo credit: Getty Images
“It’s in his throat, his esophagus, so it’s rough. It’s rough, because my dad, he’s like my idol. My dad was always the person who never got sick, I always looked up to him,” he said.
“My dad’s never been to the doctor in his entire life until now,” he added. “This is such a horrible disease. He doesn’t deserve this. He’s, like, the perfect man. He’s the perfect human being, never done a thing wrong in his life,” he continued.
Concluding, “So it just sucks. It just really sucks. I don’t really have anything to say about it. It’s a s****y disease. It’s hurt our family. It’s hurt everybody. It just really sucks. During the holidays, it doesn’t make it any easier.”
Photo credit: Getty Images