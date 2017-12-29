STAR Pays for Scoops!

RIP

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Jax Taylor’s Father Dies After Battle With Stage IV Cancer

‘My heart is broken,’ the reality star said.

By ,

Jax Taylor announced on Thursday night he lost his father, Ronald Cauchi after a brutal battle with stage IV cancer.
On Thursday night, the Vanderpump Rules star shared the sad the news on Twitter.

“My heart is broken, I lost my best friend and the best man I have ever met last night, I love you so much dad I can’t even breathe anymore, only person not letting me fall right now is my amazing girlfriend. I love you dad,” the 38-year-old said.
The reality star first revealed his father’s diagnosis in an interview with The Daily Dish earlier this month.

“It’s in his throat, his esophagus, so it’s rough. It’s rough, because my dad, he’s like my idol. My dad was always the person who never got sick, I always looked up to him,” he said.
“My dad’s never been to the doctor in his entire life until now,” he added. “This is such a horrible disease. He doesn’t deserve this. He’s, like, the perfect man. He’s the perfect human being, never done a thing wrong in his life,” he continued.
Concluding, “So it just sucks. It just really sucks. I don’t really have anything to say about it. It’s a s****y disease. It’s hurt our family. It’s hurt everybody. It just really sucks. During the holidays, it doesn’t make it any easier.”

