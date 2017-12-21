Tonya Harding Breaks Down In Tears During Interview On ABC

In a two hour special, Truth and Lies: The Tonya Harding Story, which airs Jan. 11, Tonya sat down for an emotional interview with ABC News’ Amy Robach about the kneecapping incident that cost Nancy a chance at gold.

As fans know, on Jan. 6, 1994, weeks before the Winter Olympics in Lillehammer, Norway, a man hired by Harding’s ex-husband Jeff Gillooly and her bodyguard Shawn Eckardt attacked Nancy, taking a baton to her right leg after practice.

“The media had me convicted of doing something wrong before I had even done anything at all,” said Tonya.

“I’m always the bad person. Is it a challenge from the Lord to see how far I can be pushed until I break and become nothing? You can’t push me that far anymore because I’ve been nothing. And I’ve been nothing several times.”

But it wasn’t until she began talking about her father that she started to well up with tears.

“But it’s my faith in myself and in my father that comes back to me and makes me get back up off my back, and be something worth being proud of. I always wanted my daddy to be proud, and now I want my son to be proud,” the former figure skater said through tears.