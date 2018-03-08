Everything You Need To Know About Toni Braxton & Birdman's Love

Toni Braxton announced her engagement to rapper and hip-hop mogul Birdman in a tweeted teaser for her reality TV show Braxton Family Values last month and last night while at the premier of The Forgiven at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles on Wednesday the iconic singer revealed how she and her new fiancé fell in love.

"He and I have been friends for a really long time, for like 17 years and it just grew from friendship to more than that," Toni said when speaking with Entertainment Tonight.

Adding, "So you gotta keep your friends close. You never know what can happen." Photo credit: Getty Images

Toni and Birdman who’s real name is Bryan Christopher Williams first went public with their relationship in May 2016 when they made their first appearance together at the BET Awards.

And as for the wedding plans the bride-to-be has two priorities: The cake and the dress.