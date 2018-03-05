Tiffany Haddish Hilariously Wears 'SNL' Dress For Third Time

The hilarious comedian presented the Oscar for best documentary short and best live action short with Maya Rudolph donning the $4,000 gown, completing the look with a pair of comfy Ugg slippers.

“I spent a lot of money on this dress,” Tiffany said during her opening monologue on SNL. “This dress coast way more than my mortgage and, this is an Alexander McQueen, Ok? This is a $4,000 dress.”

“I feel like I should be able to wear what I want, when I want, however many times I want, as long as I Febreze it,” Tiffany jokes when recalling a story about Kevin Hart calling her out for wearing the same outfit.

She went onto say that she would be wearing her dress “multiple times” against the advice of others who called repeating an outfit “taboo.”

The now infamous dress was the star’s second look of the night. The first was a white gown with gold and black embroidery which she said was a tribute to her late father.