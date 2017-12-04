Tiffany Haddish & Bestie Taylor Swift Bond Over Soul Food

Tiffany Haddish made history when she became the first black female stand-up comic to host Saturday Night Live in its 43 seasons and on that iconic night Taylor Swift was featured as the musical guest, which ultimately lead to their budding friendship. Recently,made history when she became the first black female stand-up comic to host Saturday Night Live in its 43 seasons and on that iconic nightwas featured as the musical guest, which ultimately lead to their budding friendship.

The Girls Trip star and the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer hit it off while on set of SNL and decided that they should be friends. On Monday the comedienne stopped by the Ellen DeGeneres Show and spoke about the events that lead up to their hilarious dinner date.

“Taylor was like, ‘Tiffany oh my God I like you, we gotta hang out!’ I was like, ‘Yes! We gotta hang out girl, let’s hang out!'” Tiffany told Ellen before admitting that their hangout would only happen under one condition.

“I said, ‘Look if I come over you gotta make me some barbecue chicken, some potato salad and a brisket.'”

With Taylor willing to hold up her end of the bargain, Tiff promised to bring the “joyful greens,” which she explained, “When I pick my greens, I smile. I smile when I pick the greens and then when I wash the greens I smile, then when I cut them up I smile and then when I cook ’em I smile. They called joyful greens.” Photo credit: Getty Images

Tiffany raved about her host’s cooking skills saying, “When I get over there she got all this food—first of all, Taylor can cook, okay? She can cook; like the chicken was bomb and she made cornbread. Bomb. So good.”

The singer was pleased with the movie star’s contribution as well. Tiffany concluded her story saying, “She ate my greens, [and] she was like, ‘Oh my gosh Tiffany I have been wanting greens for so long. I go to all these different places and get greens and they’re never good, these greens are so delicious and I was like, ‘Girl, cause them is joyful greens!”