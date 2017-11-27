Tia Mowry Shows Off Growing Baby Bump On Date Night With Hubby

Tia Mowry announced via Instagram earlier this month that she is expecting her second child with husband Corey Hardrict next year. announced via Instagram earlier this month that she is expecting her second child with husbandnext year.

She shared the news with an adorable picture of her husband and six-year-old son, Cree kissing her Belly.

Friday night the actress was glowing when she was spotted out rocking her growing baby bump with her husband on a night out.

This is the first time that the couple has been seen spotted out together since their baby news and the mom-to-be was glowing.

Tia looked chic sporting a white sweater, brown trench coat, ripped jeans and heels. While her hubby complemented her look with back jeans, a brown sweater and a grey jacket.

Looks like their date night went well, as the star posted a picture to social media captioned “About last night.”