STAR Pays for Scoops!

Click here!

Send us your scoop!

or call (800) 609-8312

Love Birds

Tallulah Belle Willis Spotted On Lunch Date With Longtime Boyfriend Morgan

Click through the gallery to see the happy couple.

By ,

Credit: BACKGRID

View gallery 6
Tallulah Belle Willis Spotted On Lunch Date With Longtime Boyfriend Morgan
1 of 6
Tallulah Belle Willis was spotted on a lunch date with her longtime boyfriend Morgan MacDonald in Los Feliz, California.
The 23-year-old daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore was causal in a denim skirt and stripe tank top, while her boyfriend wore a Lakers sweatshirt with black pants.
The couple appeared to be in high spirits as they enjoyed their afternoon meal on the restaurant patio.
The pair was rumored to secretly have tied the knot last year, but have yet to confirm that a wedding occurred.
The red headed beauty often refers to Morgan as her husband on social media, and he has her name tattooed over his heart.
After their meal, Morgan and Tallulah burned off some calories with a stroll around the neighborhood.
Filed under:
Comments