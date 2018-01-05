‘Star Trek’ Child Star Jon ‘Jonny P. Jewels’ Steuer Dies At 33

Jon Steuer, also known as Jonny P. Jewels has died at 33-year-old. He was the lead singer of mid-aughts pop band the Soda Pop Kids, a restaurateur and a former child star actor who played Worf’s son on Star Trek: the Next Generation.
In addition to his role as Alexander Rozhenko in Star Trek: the Next Generation, he also appeared in Little Giants and ABC sitcom Grace Under Fire. Born in California, Jonny left the Hollywood spotlight at 12-years-old and moved to Portland to pursue music, later opening up his own restaurant.
"I had never really gotten into acting for the stardom or the fame or the attention, I did it because I liked acting. That show brought a lot of press and attention around me and my personal life. I was right on the cusp of puberty, going through that awkward stage. To be put under a microscope like that is kind of a bizarre addition to your life that obviously not a lot of other people can relate to," he told The AV Club in 2015.
The Portland-base star’s cause of death has not yet been confirmed.