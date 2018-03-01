Star Shots: Celebs Who Are Hot In The Spotlight

Hilaria Baldwin spreads flower power in her Old Navy International Women's Day tee shirt. She visited the monument of Gertrude Stein in Bryant Park to honor female leaders.

Global fitness lifestyle brand Reebokbrought together some of the best infitnessand entertainment to launchthe brand’s newest innovation in footwear—the Fast Flexweave running shoe. An exclusive group of fitness media and influencers put Fast Flexweaveto the test in arigorous, specially-curated workout inspired and led in-person by Reebok partners including Atlanta Falcons Running Back Devonta Freeman, speed specialist Luis Badillo Jr., Reebok Global Trainer Harley Pasternak.To demonstrate the durability of the Fast Flexweave shoe, Reebok trainers designed custom agility workoutsthat integrated short bursts of speed, quick-power movementsand intensive stability training.Following the workout, Reebok ambassadors Rae Sremmurd took the stage, closing the night with an explosive live performance.

Gigi Hadid arrives at JFK after Paris Fashion Week wearing Pared x Bec and Bridge black cat-eye shades.

ABC ‘Quantico’ star, Blair Underwood, dropped by the Jacob Javtis Center, in New York, to promote his capsule collection of Fall ‘18 footwear, with New York-based brand Right Bank Shoe Co., during UBM Fashion’s Footwear @ Coterie trade show. This is Underwood's second time attending one of UBM Fashion's trade shows, to support his F/W '18 footwear collection.

Kourtney Kardashian showed off her love for the Palms Casino Resort with a pair of original Palms sweatpants on instagram. Since its opening in 2001, Palms has been heralded as one of Las Vegas' “must see” gaming and entertainment destinations. An all-encompassing, one-stop experience, the iconic property boasts three distinct towers and a diverse mix of bars, restaurants, live entertainment venues and immersive lifestyle experiences across a 95,000-square- foot casino. Popular amenities include the iconic Fantasy Suites; the legendary Pearl Concert Theater, Las Vegas’ leading concert venue; newly updated luxury movie theatres by Brenden Theatres and over 60,000 square feet of meeting and convention space. Palms is now undergoing a $620 million renovation that will touch virtually every aspect of the property and is expected to transform the Palms into a “must see” gaming and entertainment destination by creating a mix of classic Vegas hospitality and extraordinary new experiences through world-class partnerships.

Past Oscar winners Jamie Foxx and Viola Davis with Byron Allen at his Oscar Gala Viewing Party sponsored by Matrix.

Paris Hilton catches up with Byron Allen at his Oscar Gala Viewing Party sponsored by Matrix.

Katy Perry arrives at Byron Allen's Oscar Gala Viewing Party sponsored by Matrix, benefiting the Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

Actress, Jessica Szohr gets a last minute touch-up with Matrix Style Link Style Fixer at Byron Allen's Oscar Gala Viewing Party.

Telenovela Star, Alex Meneses at the Matrix pop-up salon during the Byron Allen's Oscar Gala Viewing Party.

Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis, Molly Shannon and Heather Graham attend the 11th Annual Women In Film Pre-Oscar cocktail party presented by Max Mara and Lancôme with additional support from Stella Artois.

At last night’s Academy Awards, Helen Mirren took a shot of tequila on the red carpet. Astral Tequil a—the tequila favored by the original “Most Interesting Man in the World”—knows that even Hollywood legends need a pre-show drink and stepped up to offer to fill Helen’s glass next time!

No thanks to long shoot days, heavy makeup, and constant travel, Marcus began struggling with acne while working on his hit television sitcom Black-ish. Luckily for Marcus, who was 14 at the time, his parents made the decision to have him try Proactiv, which has worked wonders for his skin. His favorite product is the ProactivMD System (specifically the Adapalene ).

Academy Award Winner Allison Janney wearing Forevermark Diamonds as she accepts the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in I, Tonya. Allison Janney “Being at the Academy Awards in stunning Forevermark Diamonds makes me feel incredibly special. I also feel good knowing that they help to support women’s health & education programs in their diamond producing communities.” The Look: Forevermark by Rahaminov Diamond Riviera Necklace set in Platinum 55.26 ctw Forevermark by Premier Gem Asscher Diamond Ring with Side Baguettes set in Platinum 18.10 ctw Forevermark by Premier Gem Round Brilliant Diamond Studs set in Platinum 11.13 ctw Forevermark by Rahaminov Diamond Line Bracelet set in Platinum 27.02 ctw Forevermark by Rahaminov Diamond Line Bracelet set in 18k White Gold 10.12 ctw Forevermark by Rahaminov Diamond Line Bracelet set in 18K White Gold 6.80 ctw 128.6 carats and value over $4 Million

Nominee Mary J. Blige wearing Forevermark Diamonds as she performs the song Mighty River from the film Mudbound at the 90th Annual Academy Awards. Performance Look: · Forevermark Drop Earrings set in White and Rose Gold 16.35 ctw · Forevermark Deco Diamond Ring set in 18k White Gold 3.36 ctw

Jimmy Kimmel celebrates with Tequila Don Julio and Ciroc at his post-show after-party for Hollywood’s biggest night at The Lot March 4, 2018 in West Hollywood.

Timothee Chalamet attends a pre-Academy Awards dinner at Nordstrom Local with support from VIVA XXXII Tequila

Taraji P. Henson (Presenter) graced the red carpet with smooth glowing skin resulting from the leading at-home dermaplaning skincare device, DERMAFLASH 2.0. Photo credit: Getty Images

Allison Janney in Forevermark Diamonds at the 2018 Academy Awards.

Gina Rodriguez in Forevermark Diamonds at the 2018 Academy Awards.

Janet Mock in Forevermark Diamonds at the 2018 Academy Awards.

Mary J. Blige in Forevermark Diamonds at the 2018 Academy Awards The Look: Forevermark Large Drop Earrings set in White Gold 12.28 ctw Forevermark Diamond and Pave Marquise Shaped Ring set in 18k Oxidized Gold 3.90 ctw Forevermark Exceptional Diamond Cushion Halo Ring with Split Shank Band set in Platinum 6.93 ctw 23 carats and $300K Value

Giuliana Rancic in Forevermark Diamonds at the 2018 Academy Awards.

Hollywood starlets Zoey Deutch and Kristin Cavallari debuted effortless, chic red carpet looks during tonight’s 90th Annual Academy Awards. Leading celebrity hairstylists Gregory Russell and Riawna Capri created the looks using Matrix and Biolage R.A.W . collections, respectively.

Model and Red Carpet Icon Camila Alves Gets Styled for the 90th Annual Academy Awards with Kenra Professional. Camila Alves graced the red carpet with an on-trend tousled braid from the leading professional and high-performance hair brand. Get-The-Look: Talent: Camila Alves Hairstylist: Michael Silva Brand: Kenra Professional Products: Kenra Platinum Snail CC Creme, Kenra Platinum Revive Oil, Kenra Platinum Luxe One Leave-In, Kenra Platinum Heat Block Spray, Kenra Platinum Grooming Pomade, Kenra Professional Volume Spray 25 Inspiration: “Camila’s dress had this timeless 1950s elegance to it, so we knew we wanted to do something entirely different with her hair” said Celebrity Hairstylist, Michael Silva. Silva says, “Camila is a bohemian girl at heart, so it made perfect sense to go in that direction. The resulting look is cool, effortless and fresh. It has an ease and playfulness to it, which complements the more structured architecture of the dress.”

Emma Roberts in Forevermark Diamonds at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscars Party.

Allison Williams in Forevermark Diamonds at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscars Party.

Lupita Nyong’o in Forevermark Diamonds at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscars Party.

Olivia Wilde in Forevermark Diamonds at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscars Party.

Hailey Baldwin in Forevermark Diamonds at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscars Party.

Actor Danai Gurira with Lindt Chocolate during the 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 3, 2018 in Santa Monica, California.

Actor/filmmaker Jordan Peele with Lindt Chocolate during the 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 3, 2018 in Santa Monica, California.

Actors Carrie Brownstein (L) and Fred Armisen with Lindt Chocolate during the 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 3, 2018 in Santa Monica, California.

FIJI Water returned for the fifth consecutive year as the Official Water of the 33rd Annual Film Independent Spirit Awards with Landmark Vineyards as the official wine for the second consecutive year. FIJI continued to be the ultimate award show accessory and hydrated the best in American independent filmmaking with exclusive tray-passed service on the blue carpet. Once inside, Landmark’s Overlook Chardonnay and Overlook Pinot Noir with FIJI Water 1 Liters decorated every table inside the award show. Among the many guests who stayed hydrated with FIJI were: Robert Pattinson, Daniel Kaluuya, Chadwick Boseman, Margot Robbie, Allison Janney, Elizabeth Olsen, Kerry Washington, Greta Gerwig, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet, Emily Ratajkowski, Salma Hayek, Sarah Silverman and more!

Jon Bon Jovi, son Jesse Bongiovi and Gerard Bertrand were spotted at the Versace Mansion during South Beach Food and Wine Festival to launch their new rose brand —- Diving into Hampton Water.

Real Housewives of Atlanta star, actress, and entrepreneur, NeNe Leakes, dropped her Georgia peach to make her way to the Jacob Javtis Center, in New York City, to shop UBM Fashion's, COTERIE. Leakes is a frequent attendee to UBM Fashion womenswear tradeshows.

Thomas Doherty wore a jacket donning his girlfriend Dove Cameron’s face on it that was made for him by a fan.

The gorgeous AnnaLynne McCord leaves a note for Maidenform after picking up some lingerie.

Danish model Nina Agdal scooped up some Votivo candles en route to a photo shoot for Vanity Fair.

Ashley Greene and her fiancé Paul Khoury are pet parents to 5 dogs! The Petcube she scooped up at the lounge will definitely be a big help keeping an eye on them.

Engaged Big Brother couple Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf scooped up Votivo candles after participating in The Amazing Race where they won $1,000,000.

Grown-ish cutie Yara Shahidi played with her food at Pinkbox Doughnuts before scooping up bras at Maidenform.

Top Chef host, model and author Padma Lakshmi attended the Emily’s List Pre-Oscars Brunch and Panel today wearing the “Fitbit Alta” fitness tracker with metal bangle in stainless steel.

Today, Reebok launched the Fast Flexweave running shoe, the first of its kind, in a global release. Designed for comfort, durability, and speed, it provides the ultimate combination of fit and performance that makes it an ideal shoe for quick-burst workouts and speed drills, shown off here by premiere trainer, Luis Badillo Jr.

Ashton Kutcher and Sam Elliott on the set of their Netflix show, The Ranch.

Lucy Hale cozied up on the couch in her baby blue joggers from Wet Seal.

Vanessa Hudgens shows how you can help end the global water crisis by purchasing a Stella Artois Limited Edition Chalice. For every Limited Edition Chalice sold, Stella Artois will help Water.org provide 5 years of clean water to someone in the developing world.

Jessica Szohr joined us to celebrate the launch of California footwear brand Sanuk’s newest unisex shoe, the Chiba Quest at El Compadre Hollywood.

Mila Stauffer used her new favorite machine – the SodaStream Source. If you are unfamiliar with the brand, SodaStream is a sparkling water maker that allows users to make carbonated beverages from the comfort of their own home with the touch of a button.

Misterwives and student organizers backstage at Penn State University’s Dance Marathon (THON) on Friday, February 16, 2018 at PSU’s Bryce Jordan Center.

Celebrities and influencers were spotted shopping and trying on a few different BED|STÜ styles, including: Josh Henderson, Jesse Metcalfe and Cara Santana, Willow Shields, Chris Gayla and Cameron Fuller, Gregg Sulkin, and Mario Lopez. BED|STÜ displayed footwear and accessories from both their men’s and women’s Spring/Summer 18 collections as well as their shoe and handbag collaboration with Anna Sui. They also include an array of styles from their Italian collection, which was a celebrity favorite at the event.

Andy Cohen kicked back with a Heineken Light at the 2018 Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival in Miami.

Paris Jackson's look is nothing short of kaleidoscopic love this week in London. The daughter of the king of pop arrived at London Fashion Week showcasing eclectic colors to her brond locks, stunning in loose waves. See below for a recap of her final Matrix - inspired color, created by Celebrity stylist George Papanikolas, widely known for his expert balayage technique and A-list clientele. Matrix Total Results The Re Bond 3-Step System (MARCH LAUNCH) Clients between the ages of 18-24 now color and style their hair more frequently, repairing all that damage hasn’t been easy… until now! Matrix Re-Bond reconstructs damaged hair at the deepest level repairing the structural bonds that are destroyed during chemical services. This game-changing repair system is packed with an unprecedented amount of active ingredients to help fortify weakened, over-processed hair. Hair is left revitalized, repaired, strong, smooth and manageable. The Re-Bond improves every strand while maintaining hair's resilience. "The Re Bond 3-Step System will repair internal strength after damage from 3 previous lightening services, offering a next-generation solution for over processed hair. It can be alternated with any total Results care and styling system, and is an ideal take home regimen after any in-salon hair color or lightening service." says George Papanikolas The regimen for extremely damaged hair from chemical services and heat styling: Step 1 —The Re-Bond Shampoo ($13, Matrix.com). Powered by citric acid, removes unwanted product build-up “cleansing the canvas” for the subsequent steps. Apply on damp hair, lather, and rinse. Use daily. Step 2 —The Re-Bond Pre-Conditioner ($8, Matrix.com). Infused with maleic acid, reconstructs weak bonds. Apply thoroughly on wet hair, leave on for five minutes, and do not rinse. Use 1 time per week. Step 3 —The Re-Bond Conditioner ($13, Matrix.com). Thanks to high concentrations of taurine, the final step in the Re-Bond system perfects and sustains bond resilience leaving hair strong, healthy and as good as new! Layer over the Pre-Conditioner Step-2 then rinse and style as desired. Use daily

Actor Winston Duke visits 'The IMDb Show' on February 15, 2018 in Studio City, California.

AnnaLynne McCord Attends the Issey Miyake Fragrance Launch at Milk Studios, Los Angeles.

Sofia Richie Attends the Issey Miyake Fragrance Launch at Milk Studios, Los Angeles.

This week musical artist and entrepreneur Jaden Smith unveiled JUST Infused , a line of new organic infused 100% pure spring water, with a touch of flavor.

Jessica Alba, husband Cash Warren, and daughters Honor, 9, and Haven, 6, were spotted in Venice, CA strolling their newborn son, Hayes. The couple was seen pushing along their luxury, Dutch Joolz stroller.

Victoria Justice celebrating her 25th birthday with friends and family while out at Katana in West Hollywood. The actress celebrated with sushi and style, wearing an adorable yellow sweater from UK-based fashion brand, PAPER London.

Actor Josh Duhamel is spotted out running errands in Beverly Hills while wearing a Henley from n:PHILANTHROPY.

Wyatt Kutcher spent time with mom, Mila Kunis, while wearing the Nelson Kids by People Footwear.

Eva Longoria arrived in an Audi Q7 at the Costume Designers Guild Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 20, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.

T-Pain closed out the inaugural Budweiser Live at NBA All Star Weekend at City Market Social House in Los Angeles on Saturday, February 17, 2018.

Heidi Klum carries the MCM Patricia Shoulder Bag in Black as she rang in the Lunar New Year at Mr. Chow’s 50th Anniversary party in Los Angeles, CA. The luxury style retails for $650 and is available on www.MCMWorldwide.com.

Olivia Culpo shows how you can help end the global water crisis by purchasing a Stella Artois Limited Edition Chalice. For every Limited Edition Chalice sold, Stella Artois will help Water.org provide 5 years of clean water to someone in the developing world.

Ryan Reynolds announced that he has acquired ownership of Aviation Gin – the world’s highest rated gin and an icon of the American craft distilling movement.

Shay Mitchell and Jeremy Fall create “The Cure” Sandwich at Tinfoil: Liquor & Grocery in Los Angeles.

This week, Dancing With The Stars instructor, Val Chmerkovskiy hangs out with award winning chef and Project Foodie ' Co-Founder, Daniel Holzman. The two pair up to whip up a delicious Royal Roast Chicken with the help of Project Foodie , a video-driven app that demonstrates a dish, from prep to finish.

OPI announced its latest brand ambassador, Teyana Taylor at the grand opening of her new nail salon, Junie Bee Nails in Harlem. Other celebrities in attendance included Lil’ Kim, Missy Elliott, Iman Shumpert, SWV, Total and Dapper Dan.

Lupita Nyong'o wore Iris von Arnim's "Gabriela" cashmere coat while attending a screening of Black Panther, at the MOMA in New York City on Tuesday, February 13th, 2018.

Model Winnie Harlow wears the MCM Belt Bag in Visetos on Saturday, January 20th in her series of styled Instagram shots. The MCM bag style retails for $625 and similar styles are currently available on www.MCMWorldwide.com.

Kate Hudson wearing Forevermark Diamond Ear Cuffs at the 2018 SAG Awards.

Giuliana Rancic wearing Forevermark Diamonds at the 2018 SAG Awards.

Actress Bryce Dallas Howard holding the Barbie Jurassic World doll of her character in the film Claire Dearing during the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom franchise showcase in New York on Feb. 16, 2018.

This is Us star Chrissy Metz wearing Forevermark Teardrop Diamond Earrings and a Forevermark Diamond Marquise Ring set at the 2018 SAG Awards.

The Eagles landed in N.J. at Healthy Lifestyle's with Eraldo set NFC champions Philadelphia Eagles players Billy Brown -left Bryan Braman right with special guest co host TV personality and Restaurateur Kathy Wakile.

Elle Fanning, Jane Fonda, Usher, Robert Pattinson, Denis O’Hare, RoseMarie DeWitt and Idris Elba were spotted indulging their sweet tooth at Sugarfina’s Sundance Candy Bar at The Hollywood Reporter Lounge.

Laila Ali spent time with Dr. Oz about her experience with the disease that’s close to her heart - as her father, legendary boxer Muhammad Ali was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 1984. Dr. Oz and Laila Ali share the must-know information about this neurodegenerative disorder.

Vanderpump Rules star, Lala Kent, rocking an Oh Polly faux fur coat while attending a Sundance after-party on January 19th.

Swarovski hosted a luncheon and private screening in Park City, Utah to announce the launch of WATERSCHOOL, the new feature documentary created in partnership with graduate film students from the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television.

Arthur Bleick spent time with mom, Selma Blair at the farmer's market while wearing People Footwear's Nelson Kids Sneakers.

Reebok Unite Ariana, Gigi, Rae Sremmurd, Teyana and Lil Yachty with ALWAYS CLASSIC. Reebok Classic is revealing its Spring/Summer 2018 campaign that celebrates the brand’s most disruptive and authentic style pioneers, challenging them to step up to the global stage to define what ‘Always Classic’ means to them.

Ashley Greene gets a big hug as she meets up with a friend for lunch at The Palm Beverly Hills. The 'Rogue' star looks great in her shades from Pared Eyewear , with a grey sweater and black leather flats.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Kate Bosworth at the Stella McCartney Fall 2018 presentation where libations by Absolut Elyx and Perrier-Jouët were provided.

Morleigh Steinberg, The Edge, Goldie Hawn, and Kate Hudson at the Stella McCartney Fall 2018 presentation where libations by Absolut Elyx and Perrier-Jouët were provided.

Rashida Jones and Stella McCartney enjoyed libations by Absolut Elyx and Perrier-Jouët at the designer's presentation in Hollywood earlier this week.

Model, Jasmine Sanders (Golden Barbie) spotted carrying the MCM Trisha Shoulder Bag in Suede on TUESDAY, January 16th while out in LA. The German-born model first debuted the NEW bag style in blue for the luxury brand’s Spring/Summer 2018 Campaign which launched earlier this month. Jasmine Sanders stars in the new campaign alongside the next generation of creatives including Cordell Broadus , American model and musician Charlotte Free and German actor and skater Kai Hillebrand.

Real Housewives of New York star Dorinda Medley hosted the New Year's Eve party at the Bryant Park Hotel's newly opened Célon Lounge, where she danced the night away to tropical house music from DJ Mikey Lights. The subterranean space features back-lit perforated panels that through aperture shadow play create a mirage of sand dunes.

Melissa Joan Hart visits Dr. Kim Nichols at CompleteSkinMD for a skin check and a SkinCeuticals CryoCorrect Treatment consultation. This treatment gently freezes away unwanted age spots, sun spots, and skin tags. During the treatment, the spot is quickly frozen for 5-8 seconds with little to no downtime and minimal discomfort. Results can be seen in as little as 1 treatment.