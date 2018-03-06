Model Karen McDougal Shares Her Go To Products For The New Season

Model and beauty expert Karen McDougal reveals the newest products to get you gorgeous for spring! Ditch the rough winter skin and leap into the latest, greatest beauty buys.

"An amazing anti-aging product made with green tea! Apply morning and night after cleansing." Amore Pacific Vintage Single Extract Essence, $145, sephora.com.

Editor Pick: This hydrates five times better than the average moisturizer. Chuda Healing Hydrating Cream, $150, chudaskincare.com.

"These exfoliate your skin and improve texture without redness or peeling." Dr. Dennis Gross, Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel, $88, sephora.com.

Editor Pick: De-puff eyes with Nano Gold particles, and erase sun damage by 40 percent using vitamin C. MZ Skin Hydra-Bright Golden Eye Treatment Mask, $106.

"Stem cells, peptides, and precious mineral extracts protect skin from free radicals, decrease the appearance of wrinkles and even out the skin tone." Dr. Kenneth Mark, Antioxidant Boost, $190, kennethmarkmd.com.

Editor Pick: Olivia Culpo uses this foaming mask to ditch dead cells. Skin, Inc. Oxy-Recharge Bubble Mask, $55, nordstrom.com.

"Tarte's new foundation is creamy, blendable, and doesn't crease -- no setting powder needed!" Tarte Shape Tape Hydrating Foundation, $39, sephora.com.