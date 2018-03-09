Sonja Morgan’s Dress Completely Unwraps During Burlesque Show

LuAnn De Lessups’s cabaret show #CountessAndFriends. Real Housewives of New York star Sonja Morgan suffered a MAJOR wardrobe malfunction on Thursday night while attending cast mate’s cabaret show #CountessAndFriends. Photo credit: Getty Images

The reality star was wearing a silky red wrap dress and when she got on stage to dance to The Countess’ rendition of her song “Money Can’t Buy You Class” her dress literally fell off.

Sonja was shaking and gyrating all over the stage with moves that involved risky skirt shaking and a microphone being shoved down her cleavage, and though the strip tease appeared to be unplanned, it’s surprising that she managed to keep her dress on as long as she did.

In the video captured by an audience member, the 54-year-old recovers quickly but audience members were still able to catch a glimpse of her black panties and nude bra.

This may have been the show’s best night, but LuAnn’s show #CountessAndFriends has been largely successfully. The Cabaret show was originally only planned for two nights, but another five shows were added by popular demand. Photo credit: Getty Images