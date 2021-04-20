The king of Gin N Juice brought his new spirit INDOGGO® into the ring Saturday night at the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren fight. Immediately after Jake was named champion, Snoop jumped over the ropes to give him a sip of the official drink of the fight! He also called out UFC boss Dana White for owing him a supposed $2 Million for a bet in Jake’s favor, that is a lot of cocktails!!
Jake Paul takes a drink of INDOGGO® with the king of Gin N’ Juice, Snoop Dogg, after his win over Ben Askren
Snoop Dogg brings his INDOGGO® on stage with Jake Paul after his win over Ben Askren
Jake takes the mic with Snoop at his side after his knockout victory over Ben Askren
Mr. Rich Forever, Rick Ross with the King of Gin N’ Juice, Snoop Dogg with backstage at the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren fight with the official drink of the night, INDOGGO®
Snoop Dogg brings his very own INDOGGO® into the ring at the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren fight.
