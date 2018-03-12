Star Magazine participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.
On Sunday night, Fox aired O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession, a two-hour never before seen interview between O.J. Simpsonand publisher Judith Regan, originally shot in 2006.
The interview was originally intended to promote the book release of If I Did It—a “hypothetical” account of how the disgraced football player may have murdered his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman—a crime which he was acquitted for in 1995.
And while heralded as hypothetical, O.J.’s frequent use of the first-person, vivid details of the crime scene, and implication of an allege accomplice, those watching were left questioning if he was innocent, sparking the hashtag #DidOJConfess. Here are the most shocking revelations from Sunday night’s special.
Most Shocking Revelations From O.J. Simpson’s ‘Lost Confession’
O.J and Nicole’s relationship was riddled with domestic abuse. At one point in the interview, the former NFL player recounts an incident where he vandalizes Nicole’s car with a baseball bat. Defending his actions saying, “It’s my car. I paid for it. I paid for everything around there, right?”
Then, five years later on New Year’s Eve O.J. describes another fight where he says, “I threw her out with really no concern for her well-being.” She got physical with me, and obviously I’m bigger. U got more physical with her, which I shouldn’t have done.”
The former footballer also reveals there was a man named “Charlie” who told him that Nicole was up to something. “I remember thinking, well, whatever is going on over there has got to stop.”
The hypothetical account goes into detail about his ex-wife falling down and Ron acting in defense. “As things got heated, I just remember Nicole fell and hurt herself. This guy kind of got into a karate thing, and I said, ‘well, you think you can kick my ass?’”
O.J. admitted he remembered taking a knife from Charlie-and removing a glove before he did it. “I had no conscious memory of doing that but obviously I must have because they found the glove there.”
He also admitted to dropping his bloody shoes, pants and shirt onto the floor in a bundle. “Somebody had to get rid of the bloody clothes.”
O.J recalled getting on a plane later that night and heading to Chicago.
And O.J. admitted that instead of feeling grief, he was still mad at his dead wife. When describing how he felt when he stood over Nicole’s dead body at her funeral he said: “If you’re angry with a person upon their death, when they die, it’s not like their anger disappears!” Adding, “It’s almost like I wanted to say, ‘I told you!’”
"I loved her, but I wasn't in love her. To some degree, I didn't really like her," O.J. admitted. "To some degree, I thought she was losing herself in many ways. Ron and Nicole were physically dead, and it's almost like they killed me. Who I was was attacked and murdered also in that short period of time. To this day, it bugs me it seems people wanted me to be guilty—that really, really bothered me."
In addition he admitted that he cursed at Nicole’s gravesite. “What the hell. Look at these kids, look at Sydney with no mother,” O.J. said. “I’ve done that.”
