Most Shocking Revelations From O.J. Simpson’s ‘Lost Confession’

On Sunday night, Fox aired O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession, a two-hour never before seen interview between O.J. Simpson and publisher Judith Regan, originally shot in 2006.

The interview was originally intended to promote the book release of If I Did It—a “hypothetical” account of how the disgraced football player may have murdered his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman—a crime which he was acquitted for in 1995.

And while heralded as hypothetical, O.J.’s frequent use of the first-person, vivid details of the crime scene, and implication of an allege accomplice, those watching were left questioning if he was innocent, sparking the hashtag #DidOJConfess. Here are the most shocking revelations from Sunday night’s special.