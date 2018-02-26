Sex Tape Of Nicki Minaj's Ex Safaree Samuels Leaked Online

Star Magazine participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.
1 of 6
Safaree Samuels
best known as Nicki Minaj
’s ex and cast member of VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood
sent social media into a whirlwind after X-rated footage from his sex tape was leaked on Sunday.
2 of 6
The 36-year-old reality star is seen completely nude and fans seemed to be pleased with what they saw.
3 of 6
The reactions to the girthy footage garnered hilarious reactions across Twitter which resulted in the hash tag #Safaree trending across social media platforms.
4 of 6
Others however, found the timing of Nicki Minaj’s ex’s nudes to be suspiciously well coordinated with the release of his new single.
5 of 6
As fans know, Safaree and Nicki dated for ten years before splitting in 2014.
6 of 6
Listen to his new single here.
Safaree Samuels
best known as Nicki Minaj
’s ex and cast member of VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood
sent social media into a whirlwind after X-rated footage from his sex tape was leaked on Sunday.
The 36-year-old reality star is seen completely nude and fans seemed to be pleased with what they saw.
The reactions to the girthy footage garnered hilarious reactions across Twitter which resulted in the hash tag #Safaree trending across social media platforms.
Others however, found the timing of Nicki Minaj’s ex’s nudes to be suspiciously well coordinated with the release of his new single.
As fans know, Safaree and Nicki dated for ten years before splitting in 2014.
Listen to his new single here.