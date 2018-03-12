Sarah Hyland Suffers A Nip Slip At iHeartRadio Awards After Party

Star Magazine participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.
Following the iHeartRadio Music Awards, Sarah Hyland
suffered a bit of wardrobe malfunction when she arrived to an after party at Delilah in West Hollywood on Sunday.
The Modern Family star was wearing a sequined black wrap-around mini dress, which featured a dangerously low plunging neckline and high hemline.
However going braless, when a photographer snapped a picture of the 27-year-old star from the side her dress shifted and revealed her nipple.
Sarah’s boyfriend, Wells Adam did not accompany her, but she was spotted with a male friend at the party.
Earlier that night at the award show, Sarah introduced Camila Cabello’s performance of “Havana.”
What do you think about Sarah’s nip slip? Let us know in the comments.
