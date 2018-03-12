STAR Pays for Scoops!

Click here!

Send us your scoop!

or call (800) 609-8312

Star Magazine participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.

Wardrobe Malfunction

Sarah Hyland Suffers A Nip Slip At iHeartRadio Awards After Party

Click through the gallery to see the pics.

By ,

Credit: BACKGRID

View gallery 6

Star Magazine participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.

Sarah Hyland Suffers A Nip Slip At iHeartRadio Awards After Party
1 of 6
Following the iHeartRadio Music Awards, Sarah Hyland suffered a bit of wardrobe malfunction when she arrived to an after party at Delilah in West Hollywood on Sunday.
The Modern Family star was wearing a sequined black wrap-around mini dress, which featured a dangerously low plunging neckline and high hemline.
However going braless, when a photographer snapped a picture of the 27-year-old star from the side her dress shifted and revealed her nipple.
Sarah’s boyfriend, Wells Adam did not accompany her, but she was spotted with a male friend at the party.
Earlier that night at the award show, Sarah introduced Camila Cabello’s performance of “Havana.”
What do you think about Sarah’s nip slip? Let us know in the comments.
Filed under: ,
Comments