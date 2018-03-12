Sarah Hyland Suffers A Nip Slip At iHeartRadio Awards After Party

Sarah Hyland suffered a bit of wardrobe malfunction when she arrived to an after party at Delilah in West Hollywood on Sunday. Following the iHeartRadio Music Awards,suffered a bit of wardrobe malfunction when she arrived to an after party at Delilah in West Hollywood on Sunday.

The Modern Family star was wearing a sequined black wrap-around mini dress, which featured a dangerously low plunging neckline and high hemline.

However going braless, when a photographer snapped a picture of the 27-year-old star from the side her dress shifted and revealed her nipple.

Sarah’s boyfriend, Wells Adam did not accompany her, but she was spotted with a male friend at the party.

Earlier that night at the award show, Sarah introduced Camila Cabello’s performance of “Havana.”