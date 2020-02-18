The Latest On Ryan Newman’s Condition After Violent Daytona 500 Crash

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NASCAR driver Ryan Newman worried fans and his fellow drivers when he was in a violent crash at the end of the Daytone 500 on Monday, February 17. The race had started on Sunday afternoon but was delayed for rain, picking up the next day. Ryan, 42, was in the lead when his car was tapped by driver Ryan Blaney.

Ryan’s No.6 Ford car flew through the air and repeatedly flipped upside down. It caught on fire and slid from the race track on to the pit road. Ryan was rushed to the hospital.

NASCAR gave an update hours later, saying in a statement, “Ryan Newman is being treated at Halifax Medical Center. He is in serious condition, but doctors have indicated his injuries are not life threatening.”

They continued, “We appreciate your thoughts and prayers and ask that you respect the privacy of Ryan and his family during this time. We appreciate your patience and cooperation and we will provide more information as it becomes available.”