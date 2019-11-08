Russell Crowe Caught With His Hand Down His Pants In Restaurant — See The Photos

Russell Crowe was spotted in the Sydney airport on Thursday, November 7, looking a bit different than usual. The Gladiator star was super dressed down in a tight navy polo shirt with black track pants. Oddly, he put his hand down his pants while standing in the middle of a restaurant and talking to his assistant!
Russell, 55, was reportedly en route to his farm in northern New South Wales. He and his assistant were awaiting their flight when he was caught reaching into the back of his pants.
The Gladiator star is currently filming The Georgetown Project. In it, he plays an actor who starts to unravel while filming a supernatural film.
Over the summer he worked Unhinged, a road rage thriller, and he recently portrayed Roger Ailes in the Showtime miniseries The Loudest Voice. For both projects, he wore a fatsuit to look larger, though he admitted that he tried to gain weight, too.
Though the New Zealand native travels the world for his film projects, his primary residence is in Australia.
Russell married singer Danielle Spencer in 2003. They split in 2012 and finalized their divorce in 2018. They have two sons: Charles, 15, and Tennyson, 13.
Russell won an Oscar in 2001 for his lead role in Gladiator. He was also nominated in 2000 and 2001, for The Insider and A Beautiful Mind, respectively.
While Anne ended up taking home an Academy Award for her role in the film, Russell’s singing in the blockbuster musical was received less favorably.
American Idol winner Adam Lambert was one of the actor’s most vicious critics, going on a long Twitter rant at the time. He wrote in part, “Les Mis: Visually impressive [with] great emotional performances. But the score suffered massively with great actors PRETENDING to be singers. It's an opera.”
“I felt like I should ignore the vocals and focus on the emotional subtext, but the singing was so distracting at times it pulled me out,” he continued. “The industry will say ‘These actors were so brave to attempt singing this score live,’ but why not cast actors who could actually sound good?” During filming, the actors sang live on set.
