Russell Crowe Caught With His Hand Down His Pants In Restaurant — See The Photos

Russell Crowe was spotted in the Sydney airport on Thursday, November 7, looking a bit different than usual. The Gladiator star was super dressed down in a tight navy polo shirt with black track pants. Oddly, he put his hand down his pants while standing in the middle of a restaurant and talking to his assistant!

Russell, 55, was reportedly en route to his farm in northern New South Wales. He and his assistant were awaiting their flight when he was caught reaching into the back of his pants.

The Gladiator star is currently filming The Georgetown Project. In it, he plays an actor who starts to unravel while filming a supernatural film.

Over the summer he worked Unhinged, a road rage thriller, and he recently portrayed Roger Ailes in the Showtime miniseries The Loudest Voice. For both projects, he wore a fatsuit to look larger, though he admitted that he tried to gain weight, too.

Though the New Zealand native travels the world for his film projects, his primary residence is in Australia.