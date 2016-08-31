7 OMG Moments From The Upcoming 'RHONY' Reunion

During the season, Dorinda Medley grew angry at Ramona Singer's criticism of her boyfriend, John Mahdessian. At the reunion, she was asked to dish dirt on any unsavory suitors Ramona may have.
But she could barely get a word out as Sonja Morgan repeatedly interjected, causing a blowup between her and Dorinda.
Luann de Lesseps got back at Bethenny Frankel for repeatedly calling her a slut throughout the season, and for revealing that her fiancé, Tom D'Agostino, had cheated on her.
The Countess of Cool called Bethenny a hypocrite, alleging that her current relationship began as a tryst with a married man.
Bethenny got choked up for a moment, and denied the allegations, insisting that they both had been separated when they began seeing each other.
True to form, Carole Radziwill spoke up to defend Bethenny, even writing in a blog post, "Luann has showed us time and time again that monogamy is not something she places a premium on. Why are we not listening?"
Nonetheless, Luann is standing by her man, and proved at the reunion that she will crush anyone who gets in her way. "He’s a good man and we love each other," she wrote on her blog. "We will stand the test of time regardless of what those women try to do to ruin our happiness."
