Relatable AF! Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Talks 40 Lbs. Weight Gain

“Up 40 pounds and not one ounce went to my butt,” Chrissy tweeted. “Please stop shaming the buttless, we are trying.”
The mommy-to-be has long struggled with getting a bigger butt. In 2014 she spoke with Esquire and opened about the moment having a peachy bottom became a thing and her struggle to ripen her assets.
“I didn’t know butts were a thing until I was twenty-three. Then came Jennifer Lopez and people were like, ‘That butt is great.’ Now you have to have a butt. It sucks for me,” she said at the time. “I have a little half-Asian butt, and the more I work out, the more I try to get it bigger, it’s just going to get flatter and harder.”
And Chrissy isn’t the only one who struggles to get a bigger butt. Actress Ruby Rose responded: “I feel this,” and model Tess Holiday said, “Do you want some of mine? I will trade you for some limes.”
The model has kept fans up to date with her pregnancy journey. In February she tweeted about her cravings.
“Kraft makes a ‘thick and creamy’ version of their original mac and cheese but why not just replace the original with it? It’s infinitely better. Yes I have gained 38 pounds so far in this pregnancy thank you for asking,” she wrote.
And in December, Chrissy told fans that all of the pregnancy weight was going to her face: "I think this baby is gonna come out of my face,” she wrote, followed by the tweet: “I would weigh 40 pounds less without a face.”
