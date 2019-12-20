Princess Nokia Opens Up About Being A Gender Non-Conforming Artist In ‘Playboy’ Equality Issue

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Princess Nokia opened up about being a gender non-conforming artist in hip hop music in Playboy’s Equality Issue! The 27-year-old rapper, born Destiny Nicole Frasqueri, spoke about the importance of representation and not being placed in a box or a rigid gender binary.

“Every day I feel different. Every day it’s either masc or femme or in between,” Princess Nokia told Playboy. “I’m a gender non-conforming androgynous person.”