Pregnant Jessica Alba Shows Off Growing Baby Bump While Shopping With Cash Warren

Jessica Alba and her husband Cash Warren were spotted out shopping in Los Angeles on Sunday. Pregnantand her husbandwere spotted out shopping in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The mommy-to-be showed off her growing baby bump in a fitted blue dress, a printed duster and some white sneakers, while her husband complemented her look in a blue shirt, denim jeans and red sneakers.

His sneakers matched perfectly with his wife’s red Chanel cross body bag.

The couple first announced they were expecting in July, when the expectant mother posted an Instagram boomerang of her and her two daughters holding up numbered balloons.