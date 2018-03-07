Police Raid Heather Locklear's Home After Alleged Threat To Shoot Deputies

Star Magazine participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.
According to a news release from police, Locklear "told deputies she would shoot them if they ever came to her house again."
"She had made some very specific threats to deputies after her last arrest," Captain Mike Beckett with the Ventura County Sheriff's Office said.
"There was a firearm registered in her name, so the purpose of the search was simply to go and look for that firearm. However, police were unable to locate the gun.
The 56-year-old actress was arrested on a felony count of domestic violence and three counts of battery on an officer. Hours after her live in boyfriend Chris Heisser was arrested on a DUI Charge.
