Police Raid Heather Locklear's Home After Alleged Threat To Shoot Deputies

Police raided Heather Locklear ’s home on Tuesday, searching for a gun after they say she threatened to shoot officers when they arrested her on Feb. 25 in a domestic violence incident.

According to a news release from police, Locklear "told deputies she would shoot them if they ever came to her house again."

"She had made some very specific threats to deputies after her last arrest," Captain Mike Beckett with the Ventura County Sheriff's Office said.

"There was a firearm registered in her name, so the purpose of the search was simply to go and look for that firearm. However, police were unable to locate the gun. Photo credit: BACKGRID