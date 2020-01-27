Star Magazine logo

Nadya Suleman and kids

Celebrate

Octomom Celebrates Kids' 11th Birthday

Nadya Suleman paid tribute to her kids on Instagram.

By ,

Credit: MEGA

Octomom, aka Nadya Suleman, paid tribute to her octuplets as they turned 11 on Sunday, January 26. She posted a photo of the eight kids sitting around the table, all wearing birthday crowns.

Nadya, 44, wrote, “Happy birthday to my beautiful angels. You are some of the kindest, most compassionate, caring human beings I’ve ever known. Words cannot express how grateful I am to be your mother.”

She continued, “You all have blessed my life immensely and I thank God daily for trusting me to care for, shape the lives of, and influence all of you. Recent tragic events of loved ones lost are a powerful reminder of how fragile, precarious, yet precious life is, as tomorrow is never promised. We need to hug our loved ones a little longer and a little harder while they are here.”

Nadya wrote, “ You are my miracles, my angels, and I will love you with all my heart, forever. Happy 11th birthday Noah, Maliyah, Nariyah, Isaiah, Jeremiah, Jonah, Josiah, and Makai. #HappyBirthday #Angels #Blessed 🙏🏽.”
Nadya has 14 kids total. Before she gave birth to the octuplets, she had four sons and two daughters.
In 2018, Nadya explained that she’d opened up to her kids about her past, including her drug use and work in porn. She told the New York Times, “I was pretending to be a fake, a caricature, which is something I’m not, and I was doing it out of desperation and scarcity so I could provide for my family. I’ve been hiding from the real world all my life.”
So she decided not to hide anything from her kids. She said, “We talk about everything.”
“They know, they went through it with me.” she explained. “It’s a huge weight lifted off of all of them when I went back to who I was. We were struggling financially, but it was such a blessing to be able to be free from that. Those were chains.”
She also said that she’s raised her kids as vegans. The older kids help take care of the younger ones.
Nadya also revealed that they don’t have enough beds for all the kids, so some of them sleep on the couch.
