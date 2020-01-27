Octomom Celebrates Kids’ 11th Birthday

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Octomom, aka Nadya Suleman, paid tribute to her octuplets as they turned 11 on Sunday, January 26. She posted a photo of the eight kids sitting around the table, all wearing birthday crowns.

Nadya, 44, wrote, “Happy birthday to my beautiful angels. You are some of the kindest, most compassionate, caring human beings I’ve ever known. Words cannot express how grateful I am to be your mother.”

She continued, “You all have blessed my life immensely and I thank God daily for trusting me to care for, shape the lives of, and influence all of you. Recent tragic events of loved ones lost are a powerful reminder of how fragile, precarious, yet precious life is, as tomorrow is never promised. We need to hug our loved ones a little longer and a little harder while they are here.”