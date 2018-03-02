No Way She’s Almost 50! You HAVE To See These Age-Defying Pics Of J.LO

Star Magazine participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.
Jennifer Lopez
posted a series of pictures to her Instagram account and honestly the actress and singer just seems to look better with age.
The 48-year-old star shared with fans some behind the scenes shots from her dressing room at her NBC show World of Dance.
In the pictures, Jennifer looked stunning; sporting a 1960’s inspired mini Gucci pink shift dress with contrasting black embellishments at the neck and cuffs.
She completed the look with black platform heels, which showed off her never-ending legs.
Her flawless hair, which she styled in a half-up-half-down ‘do showed off her ageless beauty and perfect makeup.
As fans know, Jennifer has been happily dating former Yankee star Alex Rodriguez
for about a year now, which could be the reason for that radiant glow.
