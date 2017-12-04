The New Selena Gomez Is Blonde & Her Outfits Are Bold!

STAR Pays for Scoops!

Trendy AF

By ,

Credit: BACKGRID

Selena Gomez looks like she has a new lease on life following her life saving kidney transplant, rekindled romance with Justin Bieber, and gorgeous blonde hair.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

After a day of fun at the Winter Wonderland, the singer stunned fans in not one but four different outfits on Monday morning while making radio appearances in London.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The press-filled morning started off at BBC Radio One, with Selena rocking a long black dress, which she layered over a white long sleeve shirt. She complemented the look with red lipsticks and black heels.
Next stop was Kiss FM studio and her second look featured a long sleeve floral dress. She accessorized the look with red Mansur Gavriel shoes, a red lippy and orange cat-eye sunglasses.
After her two radio appearances, the child star switched into a knitted black turtleneck and paired it with a tailored checkered jacket, and the same red shoes she wore with the floral dress.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

However, this finally look is what had onlookers in a frenzy as she suffered a minor wardrobe malfunction and flashed her nipple.
The 25-year-old also recently received the Billboard’s Woman of the Year Award.
