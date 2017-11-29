Ming Xi’s Epic Fall Not Edited Out Of Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show & Fans Are Pissed

Ming Xi suffered an The 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show aired on CBS Tuesday night. A week prior, the models flocked to the Mercedes Benz Arena in Shanghai to strut their stuff. However, during the show's taping Chinese modelsuffered an embarrassing mishap and while many believed it would be edited out for the debut of the coveted event, it was not.

Despite her four years of experience walking in the VS Fashion show, the angel got tangled up in a piece of flowing fabric from her outfit and came crashing down on the runway.

Though she handled the incident with grace, Ming was shown falling on the runaway, as the previously taped show cut to producers backstage who gasped in shock.

Brazilian model Gizele Oliveira was a few struts behind and was quick to lend a helping hand as the 25-year-old fallen model got back on her feet and adjusted her headdress.

Then when an embarrassed Ming walked off stage, cameras also caught her crying and being comforted by her fellow VS models backstage.

Fans felt that CBS should have opted to leave the epic fall out from the broadcast, given the fact that the VSFS is shot twice in the event that mishaps such as this occur.

Backlash against the network and Victoria’s Secret quickly followed as Twitter users took to the social media site to express their disapproval surrounding the cruel decision not cut out the flub.

“The VSFS is filmed twice. I’m disgusted that they showed Ming Xi fall, like honestly? Why did they do her like that? They embarrassed her in front of millions of people. I’m so disappointed in Victoria Secrets right now. #VSFashionshow2017 #VSFashionshow,” one user wrote.

Another felt if producers were going to keep the fall in they could have at least left out what happen behind the scenes, saying: “The fact that the VSFS producers not only aired Ming Xi’s fall, but also her crying after…idk man.”