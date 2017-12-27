Meghan Snubs Her Parents After First Christmas With Prince Harry
1
of
7
1 of 7
Meghan Markle called the Royal family “the family she never had.” Prince Harry revealed the shocking statement his fiancée made when Sarah Montague asked the Prince about his engagement and first Christmas with his bride-to-be.
2 of 7
The red headed Royal was guest editing the BBC Radio 4Today show, where he interviewed the 44th President of the United States,Barack Obama— the former President’s first sit down since he left the White House — but soon found himself on the other side of a slew of questions surrounding Meghan.
Photo credit: Getty Images
3 of 7
“It was fantastic, she really enjoyed it,” the Prince said when asked about his holiday with the Suits actress.
4 of 7
Sharing his family’s sentiments he added that the Royals “loved having her” and the American divorcee returned the warm feelings saying that they are “the family she never had.”
5 of 7
Meghan, who is bi-racial, is the daughter of Doria Ragland, 61, and father Thomas Markle Sr., 73, who divorced 30 years ago.
Photo credit: Getty Images
6 of 7
And while the 36-year-old’s estranged father has yet to met his son-in-law, her half-sister says he intends on walking her down the aisle next year.
7 of 7
On Christmas day, the newly engaged couple joined the Queen at Sandringham and was pictured for the first time along side Prince William and pregnant Kate Middleton. The iconic picture made its way around social media as fans praised the picturesque foursome.
Meghan Markle called the Royal family “the family she never had.” Prince Harry revealed the shocking statement his fiancée made when Sarah Montague asked the Prince about his engagement and first Christmas with his bride-to-be.
The red headed Royal was guest editing the BBC Radio 4Today show, where he interviewed the 44th President of the United States,Barack Obama— the former President’s first sit down since he left the White House — but soon found himself on the other side of a slew of questions surrounding Meghan.
Photo credit: Getty Images
“It was fantastic, she really enjoyed it,” the Prince said when asked about his holiday with the Suits actress.
Sharing his family’s sentiments he added that the Royals “loved having her” and the American divorcee returned the warm feelings saying that they are “the family she never had.”
Meghan, who is bi-racial, is the daughter of Doria Ragland, 61, and father Thomas Markle Sr., 73, who divorced 30 years ago.
Photo credit: Getty Images
And while the 36-year-old’s estranged father has yet to met his son-in-law, her half-sister says he intends on walking her down the aisle next year.
On Christmas day, the newly engaged couple joined the Queen at Sandringham and was pictured for the first time along side Prince William and pregnant Kate Middleton. The iconic picture made its way around social media as fans praised the picturesque foursome.