Meg Ryan Calls Off John Mellencamp Engagement

Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp are over. Us Weekly broke the news in their new issue.
“She’d had enough and ended [their engagement],” a source told the magazine. “She has no regrets.”
Meg, 57, had been spotted in Los Angeles without her engagement ring, stirring up rumors that the pair had ended things. On October 27, she attended the Governors Awards alone.
The When Harry Met Sally star first started dating John, 68, way back in 2011. They broke up in 2014 but quickly reconciled. A year later, they split once again, before getting back together in 2017.
Meg announced their engagement on Instagram in November 2018, writing simply, ”ENGAGED!” under an illustration of the couple.
The You’ve Got Mail actress was previously married to Dennis Quaid from 1991 to 2001. They share son Jack, 27. She also has daughter Daisy, 15. Dennis, 65, made headlines earlier this month when he got engaged to his 26-year-old girlfriend Lauren Savoie.
This would have been John’s fourth wedding. He was married to Priscilla Esterline from 1970 to 1981, Victoria Granucci from 1981 to 1989 and Elaine Irwin from 1992 to 2011.
Meg told InStyle
in August that she and John weren’t in a rush to head down the aisle.
“Yes, I’m going to get married at some point,” the Sleepless In Seattle actress said at the time. “But for now this engagement thing is a state of grace.”
Meg’s son Jack is currently following in his parents’ footsteps and coming into his own as an actor. This year, he starred in the Amazon Prime Video series The Boys. He also played the lead in the romantic comedy Plus One for Hulu.
