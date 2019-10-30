Meg Ryan Calls Off John Mellencamp Engagement

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp are over. Us Weekly broke the news in their new issue.

“She’d had enough and ended [their engagement],” a source told the magazine. “She has no regrets.”

Meg, 57, had been spotted in Los Angeles without her engagement ring, stirring up rumors that the pair had ended things. On October 27, she attended the Governors Awards alone.

The When Harry Met Sally star first started dating John, 68, way back in 2011. They broke up in 2014 but quickly reconciled. A year later, they split once again, before getting back together in 2017.

Meg announced their engagement on Instagram in November 2018, writing simply, ”ENGAGED!” under an illustration of the couple.

The You’ve Got Mail actress was previously married to Dennis Quaid from 1991 to 2001. They share son Jack, 27. She also has daughter Daisy, 15. Dennis, 65, made headlines earlier this month when he got engaged to his 26-year-old girlfriend Lauren Savoie.