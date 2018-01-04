Matt Lauer’s Desperate Attempt To Still Be A Part Of ‘Today’ Show

Matt Lauer was abruptly fired from the Today Show after sexual misconduct allegations were brought to light, which later led Hoda Kotb snagging his coveted spot, and while he congratulated his former colleague on her big promotion, he’s been quick to criticize the producers behind the show sharing unsolicited advice on this season’s latest episodes.

According to a production insider, the disgraced host recently sent one of the morning producers an email saying that he felt the wrong the music was selected for the segment’s opening. Photo credit: BACKGRID

And while on air staff has maintained that they wish Matt the best, the source revealed that his suggestions were not well received by current Today show staff.

Meanwhile, the former host still has his own problems to worry about as his wife of 20-years is gearing up for a divorce following cheating allegations that were coupled with sexual harassment stories alleging that Matt exposed himself to coworkers and even gifted another a sex toy with an explicit note attached detailing how he’d use it on her.

Since the sexual misconduct allegation and subsequent firing, Annette has been hiding out in her home avoiding the news, social media, and her phone. “she’s afraid when it rings that it’s news of another accuser,” and insider told In Touch.