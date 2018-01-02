Mark Wahlberg Shows Off Buff Bod While In Barbados For New Years

After Forbes named Mark Wahlberg as the highest-paid actor of 2017, he is already off to a good star in New Year. The actor brought in 2018 on vacation in Barbados with his wife and four children.

Mark showed off his washboard abs and toned arms in baby blue swim trunks as he soaked up some Caribbean sun and enjoyed the holiday with his wife Rhea Dunham.

The mother-of-three sported a black and white bikini top with black bottoms, accessorizing with white wide rimmed shades.

The couple, which has been married for eight years packed on the PDA as they wadded in the water together wrapped each other’s arms.