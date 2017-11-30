Lady Gaga Shows Off Bikini Body On Miami Beach

Lady Gaga
stripped down to a thong bikini and heels on a Miami Beach on Wednesday.
In a series of Instagram pictures the 31-year-old singer is pictured wearing a metallic string bikini, a black shawl with gold detailing and white strappy heels.
In the first photo she is seen facing the waves, and with her back facing the camera the Born This way singer showed off her “peachy” shaped butt.
"Call me Princess Peach #ladygaga #JoanneWorldTourMiami," the singer captioned the pictures complete with a peach emoji.
In another pic, where she is seen facing forward the singer captioned the pic: "From the woods for Thanksgiving to the beach for Tour in Miami! #beyourself #ladygaga #beachwear #JoanneWorldTourMiami Bienvenidos a Miami!"
The star ended off the shoot with a photo of her lying on a stripped beach chair looking unbothered as she starred into the distance with her hands reaching up at her hair.
The singer is currently on her Joanne World Tour
and will perform in Miami on Thursday.