Kylie Shares New Photo Of Baby Stormi & It’s The Best View Yet

While many celebrities choose to hold off on debuting their newborn’s faces on social media, the 20-year-old gave fans a first glimpse of her baby’s finger immediately after she was born and has since followed up with increasingly more revealing photos of Stormi’s face.
Kylie has unveiled her baby little by little starting with her extremities. Less than a week after giving birth, the lip kit mogul shared a photo of her little bundle of joy gripping her nail. The post doubled as a baby name reveal captioning the photo “Stormi Webster.”
Fans got a full body view of Stormi for the first time when she turned 1-month-old. The picture showed Kylie holding her daughter wrapped in a hooded white onsie, but her face was buried into her mother’s chest and not visible to fans.
A better view followed when Kylie recently shared a picture of her grandma, Mary Jo Campbell holding her daughter with a pacifier in her mouth. “I mean…does it get any better than this?” she captioned the picture.
She later confirmed the birth of her daughter on Feb. 4 with an open letter and 11-minute emotional video, "To Our Daughter" documenting her time away from the spotlight as she prepared for motherhood.
Kylie Jenner shared another photo of her daughter, Stormi Webster and it’s the best view yet of the adorable 1-month old!
While many celebrities choose to hold off on debuting their newborn’s faces on social media, the 20-year-old gave fans a first glimpse of her baby’s finger immediately after she was born and has since followed up with increasingly more revealing photos of Stormi’s face.
In the latest picture posted to snapchat, the 1-month old looks like a miniature starfish clad in a knitted peach onsie and sleeping with her arms sprawled out slightly raised above her head.
Her face is completely visible, giving fans a full on view for the first time of her chubby cheeks, full lips and adorable button nose.
Kylie has unveiled her baby little by little starting with her extremities. Less than a week after giving birth, the lip kit mogul shared a photo of her little bundle of joy gripping her nail. The post doubled as a baby name reveal captioning the photo “Stormi Webster.”
Fans got a full body view of Stormi for the first time when she turned 1-month-old. The picture showed Kylie holding her daughter wrapped in a hooded white onsie, but her face was buried into her mother’s chest and not visible to fans.
A better view followed when Kylie recently shared a picture of her grandma, Mary Jo Campbell holding her daughter with a pacifier in her mouth. “I mean…does it get any better than this?” she captioned the picture.
She later confirmed the birth of her daughter on Feb. 4 with an open letter and 11-minute emotional video, "To Our Daughter" documenting her time away from the spotlight as she prepared for motherhood.