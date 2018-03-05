Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Cozy Up On A Boat In Miami

Kylie and Travis arrived by boat before having brunch on their private terrace, AIR. The lip kit mogul kept things low key in a hoodie as she snuck past guests to get to the private area where the couple and friends enjoyed the seafood tower, pizzettas and pasta, washed down by sparkling water for Kylie and Rosé Piscine and champagne for the rest.

The couple appeared to be at ease as they snuggled and looked out at the ocean view from their boat and while they reportedly have no plans to get married anytime soon, the reality star was rocking a ring on her ring finger. Photo credit: BACKGRID

A source spoke to People and said they are not in rush down the aisle or into one another homes, opting to keep their living arrangements separate. Photo credit: Getty Images

“Despite being new parents, Kylie and Travis are still in a new relationship too. Kylie is happy with their living situation. Travis is a great dad. When he wants to work, Kylie is supportive.” Photo credit: INSTARImages