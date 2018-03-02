STAR Pays for Scoops!

Proud Mama

Kylie Jenner Shares First Photo Of Daughter Stormi — See The Adorable Pic!

‘My angel baby is 1-month-old.’

Stormi Webster celebrated her 1-month birthday on Thursday, March 1st. In honor of the celebratory day, first-time mom Kylie Jenner debuted the first full-length photo her baby girl on Instagram.
“My angel baby is 1 month old today,” she captioned the sweet photo of herself holding her daughter.
The makeup mogul previously shared a photo of her newborn’s hand gripping her finger shortly after she was born.
Proud father Travis Scott also shared a photo of his little girl —a close-up of Stormi’s sweater that read: “DADDY” inside a red heart— to his social media account, writing, “My lil mama 1 month today."
Kylie and Travis welcomed their first child on Feb. 1. The couple had only been an item for four months before conceiving their bundle of joy.
As fans know, the reality star concealed her pregnancy until after she gave birth. The makeup mogul announced Stormi's arrival on Instagram, on Super Bowl Sunday, with a video entitled To our Daughter.
Thursday also marked the unveiling of the Keeping up With the Kardashians star’s post-baby body. The young mom showed off her nearly flat tummy on Snapchat as she rocked a pair of black panties and a matching black crop top.
