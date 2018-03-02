Kylie Jenner Shares First Photo Of Daughter Stormi — See The Adorable Pic!

Proud father Travis Scott also shared a photo of his little girl —a close-up of Stormi’s sweater that read: “DADDY” inside a red heart— to his social media account, writing, “My lil mama 1 month today."
As fans know, the reality star concealed her pregnancy until after she gave birth. The makeup mogul announced Stormi's arrival on Instagram, on Super Bowl Sunday, with a video entitled To our Daughter.
Thursday also marked the unveiling of the Keeping up With the Kardashians star’s post-baby body. The young mom showed off her nearly flat tummy on Snapchat as she rocked a pair of black panties and a matching black crop top.
Stormi Webster celebrated her 1-month birthday on Thursday, March 1st. In honor of the celebratory day, first-time mom Kylie Jennerdebuted the first full-length photo her baby girl on Instagram.
“My angel baby is 1 month old today,” she captioned the sweet photo of herself holding her daughter.
The makeup mogul previously shared a photo of her newborn’s hand gripping her finger shortly after she was born.
