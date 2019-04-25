Star Magazine logo

Strut

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Killer Post-Baby Body In Low Rise Jeans

The mom rocked a steamy crop top.

By ,

Credit: Getty Images

Kylie Jenner showed off her incredible abs and curvaceous booty in some new steamy selfies. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posted a sexy video to her Instagram story after an intense glam session. Click through the gallery for all the info on her post-baby body.

In the video, Kylie, 21, wore a white, long sleeve crop top and light blue jeans.

Photo credit: Kylie Jenner / Instagram

She turned in the mirror to show off her butt.

Photo credit: Kylie Jenner / Instagram

Fans also noticed her tight abs.

Photo credit: Kylie Jenner / Instagram

As Star readers know, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul was worried about losing the weight after giving birth to baby Stormi, 14 months.

Photo credit: Kylie Jenner / Instagram

She lamented to sister Kim Kardashian that none of her clothes fit her anymore.

Photo credit: Getty Images

But clearly she’s happy with her body now. Kylie recently posted some incredible bikini photos.
What do you think of Kylie’s selfies? Sound off in the comments!

Photo credit: Getty Images

Comments

