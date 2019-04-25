Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Killer Post-Baby Body In Low Rise Jeans

Kylie Jenner showed off her incredible abs and curvaceous booty in some new steamy selfies. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posted a sexy video to her Instagram story after an intense glam session. Click through the gallery for all the info on her post-baby body.
1 of 7
In the video, Kylie, 21, wore a white, long sleeve crop top and light blue jeans.
Photo credit: Kylie Jenner / Instagram
2 of 7
She turned in the mirror to show off her butt.
Photo credit: Kylie Jenner / Instagram
3 of 7
Fans also noticed her tight abs.
Photo credit: Kylie Jenner / Instagram
4 of 7
As Star
readers know, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul was worried about losing the weight
after giving birth to baby Stormi
, 14 months.
Photo credit: Kylie Jenner / Instagram
5 of 7
Photo credit: Getty Images
7 of 7
What do you think of Kylie’s selfies? Sound off in the comments!
Photo credit: Getty Images
In the video, Kylie, 21, wore a white, long sleeve crop top and light blue jeans.
Photo credit: Kylie Jenner / Instagram
She turned in the mirror to show off her butt.
Photo credit: Kylie Jenner / Instagram
Fans also noticed her tight abs.
Photo credit: Kylie Jenner / Instagram
As Star
readers know, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul was worried about losing the weight
after giving birth to baby Stormi
, 14 months.
Photo credit: Kylie Jenner / Instagram
Photo credit: Getty Images
What do you think of Kylie’s selfies? Sound off in the comments!
Photo credit: Getty Images