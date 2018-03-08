STAR Pays for Scoops!

First Comes Love...

Is Kylie Jenner Engaged To Travis Scott? —Check Out Her New Ring!

The jewelry, which she is wearing on her wedding finger has the initials ‘JW.’

Credit: Getty Images

Is Kylie Jenner Engaged To Travis Scott? —Check Out Her New Ring!
1 of 6
Is Kylie Jenner engaged? The first time mommy posted a picture of a ring on THAT finger with the initials “JW” on it.
As fans know, Kylie recently welcomed daughter Stormi on Feb. 1 with boyfriend Travis Scott who’s real name is Jacques Webster, causing many to believe that the picture was hinting at an engagement.
But, the reality star’s baby daddy also shares the same initials as her BFF, Jordyn Woods, which Kylie explained in the fine print of her caption.

Photo credit: Getty Images

“Jacques Webster & Jordyn Woods. Real Ones, Ok…” she wrote at the bottom of the picture which showed her ring barring hand wrapped around a steering wheel.

Photo credit: Getty Images

A source previously spoke to People magazine and shut down rumors that the couple was planning to get married anytime soon. “Despite being new parents, Kylie and Travis are still in a new relationship too. Kylie is happy with their living situation.”
Adding, “For being so young, [Kylie] is very chilled out about her relationship with Travis. She isn’t making any huge plans for the future.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

