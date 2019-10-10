Was Kourtney Kardashian Robbed By Someone In Her Entourage?

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kourtney Kardashian had a major issue when some cash went missing during the new episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. In a new clip, Kourtney, 40, freaked out when her assistant told her that hundreds of dollars were missing from her wallet.

“Kourt? So, we discovered that there was cash missing from your wallet,” Megan told her. “So, I don’t know if you spent it out the other night?”

The Poosh blogger asserted that she’d only spent $20 on valet parking. She was sure that she came home with multiple hundred dollar bills, which she had put back in her bag.

“There’s no hundreds there right now,” Megan explained to Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian. Khloe, 34, asked Kourtney if it was possible that she had simply lost the money and didn’t remember.

“It was definitely there,” Kourtney said, dismissing the theory. “You know when you just know? Like, I know for a fact.” Then the mom of three revealed that the money wasn’t the only thing that was missing from her home.