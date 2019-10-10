Star Magazine logo

Kourtney Kardashian

Was Kourtney Kardashian Robbed By Someone In Her Entourage?

The reality star’s cash went missing.

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian had a major issue when some cash went missing during the new episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. In a new clip, Kourtney, 40, freaked out when her assistant told her that hundreds of dollars were missing from her wallet.

“Kourt? So, we discovered that there was cash missing from your wallet,” Megan told her. “So, I don’t know if you spent it out the other night?”

The Poosh blogger asserted that she’d only spent $20 on valet parking. She was sure that she came home with multiple hundred dollar bills, which she had put back in her bag.

“There’s no hundreds there right now,” Megan explained to Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian. Khloe, 34, asked Kourtney if it was possible that she had simply lost the money and didn’t remember.

“It was definitely there,” Kourtney said, dismissing the theory. “You know when you just know? Like, I know for a fact.” Then the mom of three revealed that the money wasn’t the only thing that was missing from her home.

“The fact that money is missing from my wallet, definitely doesn't feel like a coincidence,” Kourtney explained to the camera. “We had an iPad missing in the house too.”

“You know, I have people in and out of my house all day. People that I trust,” Kourtney said, realizing that one of them could have swiped the items. “Something just isn't right.”
If Kourtney’s money and iPad were in fact stolen, it wouldn’t be the first time a KarJenner sister was the victim of a robber. Sister Kim was robbed at gunpoint during Paris Fashion Week in September 2016.

Five men dressed as police officers bound and gagged her. They got away with $10 million worth of jewelry. Kim severely cracked down on her security after the incident and vowed to stop showing off her wealth on social media.

Kim kept that promise for a few months, but she eventually went back to posting expensive jewelry and private jets on her social media again.

Her security team does remain fierce, however. Earlier this season on KUWTK, Khloe and Kris Jenner pranked Kim and pretended her security guards had body slammed Kris. They even hired a stunt double.
While the video was fake, Khloe and Kris, 63, wanted the KKW Beauty mogul to realize that her security measures were a little too aggressive. Kim ultimately admitted her family members had a point.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on E!

