Kim Kardashian Stuns In Nude Cut Out Dress & Newly Chopped Do

Kim Kardashian
was spotted at The Tot charity pop-up event at the Grove in Los Angeles on Monday night.
Always a fan of the neutrals the reality star decided to go for a greyish nude body-con that showed off her midriff. The daring side cut teased at the 37-year-olds abs and accentuated her womanly hips.
The floor length dress was paired with of course a simple nude strappy heel.
After debuting her long platinum blonde hair in September, the beauty icon remixed the look and chopped her hair into a blunt shoulder length bob. With her dark roots growing in, and the shorter switch up, she just took things up a notch.
She kept her blonde locks pin straight and her makeup was again kept very natural and neutral. The queen of contour wore a nude lipstick and subtle eye shadow.
According to posts Kim shared of the event the children’s charity event is “the premier destination that offers trusted advice with mindfully curated safe, non toxic, innovative and stylish products for parents and children.”
Photo credit: Getty Images