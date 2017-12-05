Kim Kardashian Stuns In Nude Cut Out Dress & Newly Chopped Do

Kim Kardashian was spotted at The Tot charity pop-up event at the Grove in Los Angeles on Monday night.

Always a fan of the neutrals the reality star decided to go for a greyish nude body-con that showed off her midriff. The daring side cut teased at the 37-year-olds abs and accentuated her womanly hips.

The floor length dress was paired with of course a simple nude strappy heel.

After debuting her long platinum blonde hair in September, the beauty icon remixed the look and chopped her hair into a blunt shoulder length bob. With her dark roots growing in, and the shorter switch up, she just took things up a notch.

She kept her blonde locks pin straight and her makeup was again kept very natural and neutral. The queen of contour wore a nude lipstick and subtle eye shadow.