Kim Kardashian Poses In Nothing But A Thong As Surrogate Preps For Delivery

Kim Kadashian
is expecting her third child via surrogate any day now and while she recently said that surrogacy came with its challenges, it’s clear that there are definitely some perks to surrogacy as well—like skipping over the whole weight gain thing.
The KUWTK star is gearing up to welcome baby number three, but she has never looked better and on Friday she showed off her slender figure in nothing but a white tong.
“Rise & Grind,” she captioned the sexy photo, which captured the 37-year old laying on her bed, with her hands covering her breast, and her legs crossed to accentuate her butt.
When the picture was actually taken is not clear however, as the reality star has long black hair instead of her short platinum blonde hair which she has been rocking for the past few months.
“Now you’re showing off!!” pregnant Khloe Kardashian
commented under the picture, perhaps a little jealous of her baby bump free body.
Kim credited Eli Russell Linnetz, the same photographer behind the Kar-Jenner Christmas card, for taking the black and white photo.