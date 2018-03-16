Star Magazine participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.
Kim Kardashian Plans To Look Good Even On Her Death Bed
1
of
6
1 of 6
Kim Kardashian prides herself on her looks, and even in the case of a debilitating illness the reality star plans on keeping up her appearance.
2 of 6
In a video for Elle on Thursday, the Keeping up with the Kardashians star sat in front of a laptop as she read and rewrote headlines about herself and her famous family in an effort to set the record straight.
3 of 6
One headline read: "Fear Not, Kim Kardashian's Hair Will Always Be Done, Per Her Will."
Photo credit: BACKGRID
4 of 6
The KKW founder said that the headline was pretty accurate, but improved the headline by rewriting it as: “Kim Kardashian's hair, makeup and nails will always be done per her will.”
Photo credit: BACKGRID
5 of 6
“I want to look as good as possible,” she explained.
Kim Kardashian prides herself on her looks, and even in the case of a debilitating illness the reality star plans on keeping up her appearance.
In a video for Elle on Thursday, the Keeping up with the Kardashians star sat in front of a laptop as she read and rewrote headlines about herself and her famous family in an effort to set the record straight.
One headline read: "Fear Not, Kim Kardashian's Hair Will Always Be Done, Per Her Will."
The KKW founder said that the headline was pretty accurate, but improved the headline by rewriting it as: “Kim Kardashian's hair, makeup and nails will always be done per her will.”
“I want to look as good as possible,” she explained.