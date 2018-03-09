Star Magazine participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.
Is A Kim Kardashian & Madonna Cosmetic Collaboration In The Cards?
Looks like a Kim Kardashianand Madonna collaboration could be on the horizon! The two provocateur businesswomen joined forces at the YouTube Space in Los Angeles to chat about all things beauty on Tuesday.
The KKW beauty founder shared her favorite tips and tricks during a beauty Q& A with Madonna for the pop icon’s MDNA SKIN launch of her newest skin product, The Reinvention Cream.
The beauty moguls coordinated well for the special occasion, both rocking similar skin barring all black ensembles.
Kim simply rocked a black bra and a pencil skirt, while Madonna wore a black bustier underneath a velvet blazer and matching velvet pants.
Madonna took to Instagram to thank Kim for her participation in the event, captioning the filtered selfie, “And we make cute [mouse emojis] Thank you @KimKardashian and all the folks @mdnaskin”
Do you think KKW beauty and MDNA SKIN will have collaboration together? Sound off in the comments!