Everything You Need To Know About Khloe Kardashian's Baby Shower

One of the best parts of being pregnant is the baby shower, and now expecting mom Khloe Kardashian is planning hers and we’ve got all the deets! Click through for all the details on the shower, the baby registry and where the baby will live — LA or Cleveland?