One of the best parts of being pregnant is the baby shower, and now expecting mom Khloe Kardashian is planning hers and we’ve got all the deets! Click through for all the details on the shower, the baby registry and where the baby will live — LA or Cleveland?
Everything You Need To Know About Khloe Kardashian's Baby Shower
Khloe is almost eight months pregnant with her first baby and the expecting mother is preparing for her baby shower!
In preparation for the big party, the reality star has chosen her baby registry at The Juvenile Shop in Sherman Oaks, California, a source told Hollywood Life.
"Khloe was picking out things for her registry," the source dished. "She's preparing for her baby shower, it's coming up very soon."
"She hasn't sent in her final selections but one thing I can tell you is she's doubling up on everything because she's stocking two nurseries, one in LA and one in Cleveland," the source revealed.
As Star readers know, the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star's boyfriend and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers so she splits her time between there and Los Angeles.
"Khloe is already stocking up on items the infant will need, and she's making sure to buy double," the source continued. "Her baby is going to be bi-coastal."
Are you excited for another Kardashian baby? Sound off in the comment section.