Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump In LBD

First time mom, Khloe Kardashian is slaying her pregnancy! The reality star posted a series of photos to Instagram on Tuesday showing off her hot body and it’s hard to believe that she is already six months pregnant.
“Officially 6 months” Khloe captioned the photo.
In the picture the Revenge Body star is seen cradling her baby bump in a sheer skin-tight spaghetti strap black dress.
The 33-year-old accessorized with a grey and black fur coat and wore her blonde hair big and curly.
In another picture captioned “Mom and Dad” Tristan Thompson and his girlfriend share a sweet kiss, while the NBA star rest his hand on Khloe’s stomach.
Her baby daddy also took to social media to share his admiration for the mother of his child and said in a Snap Chat Video over the New Years Weekend, “For Six Months, you a fine six months, baby. I’ll tell you that.”
As fans know, the Keeping up with the Kardashian star had kept her pregnancy a secret up until about a week ago, and has since been reveling in the excitement since the big reveal.
However, Khloe threatened to stop sharing her pregnancy journey with fans after receiving backlash for being “so small” for six months and maintaining her grueling fitness routine while pregnant.