Khloe Kardashian Reveals Details On Her Baby Name List

“I knew the name if I was having a boy. So now I really have to figure this out,” the Keeping up with the Kardashian star admitted via Twitter earlier this month when a fan asked if she decided on a baby name yet.

The reality star previously revealed on Ellen that if she were to have a son she would go with Junior and name the baby after boyfriend Tristan Thompson , however while she still may not have decided on a name for her daughter she has one name already ruled out. Photo credit: BACKGRID

On Friday one fan suggested that “Rose” would be a cute name for Khloe’s bundle of joy, but the mom-to-be shut the blooming name down on Twitter saying: “Rose is so cute but no that’s not on my list.”

The KUWTK star narrowed down her baby names one step further, revealing that she would go with the initial “T” again in honor of her baby daddy Tristan. Photo credit: BACKGRID