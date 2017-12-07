STAR Pays for Scoops!

Khloe Kardashian Sports Inspector Gadget Look For Long Doctor’s Visit

The soon-to-be mom is still hiding that baby bump.

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian kind of looked like Inspector Gadget as she exited her suspiciously long doctor’s visit on Wednesday in Santa Monica, Calif.
The soon-to-be-mom disguised herself in a long green trench coat and Fedora hat and wore her blonde hair in a low bun.
Khloe’s boycott against form fitting clothes started when news broke that she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson sometime early next year.
While the Cleland Cavaliers star was not present for what appears a baby checkup, an older professionally dressed gentleman accompanied the expectant mother back to her car.
The Revenge Body star appeared to be in high spirits following the visit, which hopefully means mother and baby are doing well.
But could the long awaited confirmation finally be coming to an end? A source told US Weekly she is “preparing to publicly announce that she is expecting her first child.”

