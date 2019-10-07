Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Her Abs In Steamy Selfies — See The Pics!

Khloe Kardashian showed off her incredible abs in a new series of sexy selfies. In the pics, the 35-year-old mom posed in metallic sports leggings and a tie dye sports bra, giving fans a view of her taut tummy and enviable curves
The pics were posted to the Instagram account of her clothing line, Good American, which sells jeans and activewear. “@khloekardashian in The Silver Legging has us spinning,” they wrote in the caption. The leggings retail for $105.
In the pics, Khloe pulled her blonde hair back into a bun. She tried a couple poses to capture all her curves.
“I would like to place an order for the leggings and the abs thanks,” one fan wrote under Khloe’s sexy selfies.
As Star readers know Khloe is very serious about working out. She didn’t even slow down when she was pregnant with baby True, 17 months, worrying Kris Jenner that she was going too hard.
Last year, the Revenge Body
host was obsessed with losing the baby weight, chronicling her losses on Instagram. Five months after giving birth, she’d lost 40 pounds
and was hoping to drop ten more. Now, she uses her reality show to help others transform their bodies.
Over the summer, Khloe’s trainer and Revenge Body costar Luke Milton defended her against claims that she achieved her body through plastic surgery. He told The Daily Telegraph that she works “very hard in the gym.”
"She's extremely committed to her fitness endeavors, she's extremely disciplined with her nutrition and she is a real athlete in the gym," he said.
Khloe also shared her workout regime with Us Weekly
. “I’ve always loved boxing,” she told the mag. “But I do a lot of metabolic circuit training too. And I love to do weights, but with cardio intervals in between.”
Khloe loves to share videos of her early morning workouts on her Instagram. And she always wears her Good American leggings and bras for the intense athletic sessions.
What do you think of Khloe’s ab selfies? Sound off in the comments!
