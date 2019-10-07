Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Her Abs In Steamy Selfies — See The Pics!

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Khloe Kardashian showed off her incredible abs in a new series of sexy selfies. In the pics, the 35-year-old mom posed in metallic sports leggings and a tie dye sports bra, giving fans a view of her taut tummy and enviable curves

The pics were posted to the Instagram account of her clothing line, Good American, which sells jeans and activewear. “@khloekardashian in The Silver Legging has us spinning,” they wrote in the caption. The leggings retail for $105.

In the pics, Khloe pulled her blonde hair back into a bun. She tried a couple poses to capture all her curves.

“I would like to place an order for the leggings and the abs thanks,” one fan wrote under Khloe’s sexy selfies.

As Star readers know Khloe is very serious about working out. She didn’t even slow down when she was pregnant with baby True, 17 months, worrying Kris Jenner that she was going too hard.