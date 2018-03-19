Karlie Kloss Shuts Down Taylor Swift Feud Rumors

Star Magazine participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.
Speculation that the 25-year-old model and the “Bad Blood” singer were no longer friends began when Karlie’s name was left off a T-shirt that Taylor wore in her “Look What You Made Me Do” Music video.
The rumors escalated in January when the model shared a photo of herself shooting hoops and captioned it “Swish swish.”
Fans took that caption as a nod to enemy Katy Perry
, who previously dated Taylor's ex John Mayer
and
has a song with the same title.
The caption was later changed to “Nothing but net” but that did little damage control because a month later she was spotted out with Katy getting sushi in LA.
The last time Karlie posted a picture with Taylor was at the end of last year for the singer’s birthday in December 2017.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Photo credit: Getty Images