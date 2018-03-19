STAR Pays for Scoops!

Click here!

Send us your scoop!

or call (800) 609-8312

Star Magazine participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.

Frenemies?

Karlie Kloss Shuts Down Taylor Swift Feud Rumors

'Don’t believe everything you read,' she simply said.

By ,

Credit: Getty Images

View gallery 8

Star Magazine participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.

Karlie Kloss Shuts Down Taylor Swift Feud Rumors
1 of 8
Karlie Kloss shut down rumors on Friday that her friendship with Taylor Swift was on the rocks.
In an interview with the New York Times, the model-turned-tech philanthropist spoke about Kode With Klossy—a coding camp aimed at teenage girls and dismissed the rumors of the feud with a simple, “Don’t believe everything you read.”
Speculation that the 25-year-old model and the “Bad Blood” singer were no longer friends began when Karlie’s name was left off a T-shirt that Taylor wore in her “Look What You Made Me Do” Music video.
The shirt was adorn with all the names of the singer’s squad members — Martha Hunt, Gigi Hadid, Ed Sheeran and more— however Karlie’s name was noticeably missing.
The rumors escalated in January when the model shared a photo of herself shooting hoops and captioned it “Swish swish.”
Fans took that caption as a nod to enemy Katy Perry, who previously dated Taylor's ex John Mayer and has a song with the same title.
The caption was later changed to “Nothing but net” but that did little damage control because a month later she was spotted out with Katy getting sushi in LA.
The last time Karlie posted a picture with Taylor was at the end of last year for the singer’s birthday in December 2017.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Filed under: ,
Comments